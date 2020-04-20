Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

North Carolina town reopens beach for exercise, swimming

Local

by: WGHP

Posted: / Updated:

Road signs direct drivers to Wrightsville Beach and Jacksonville, NC, USA.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — A North Carolina town plans to reopen its beach with a few limitations, according to a news release.

Beginning 12 p.m. Monday, Wrightsville Beach is reopening the ocean and sound side beach access points and beaches.

The town says the beaches are open only for “individual, non-stationary exercise activities to include only walking, jogging, swimming, and surfing/water sports.

Sunbathing, fishing and sitting on the beach are not allowed, and visitors cannot bring towels, blankets, chairs, tents, coolers or umbrellas.

People who use these beaches for exercise must continue social distancing and cannot have a group of more than 10 people.

All town-owned parking lots and public on-street parking is both closed to the public.

Residents of Wrightsville Beach who have current parking hang tags or tax decals will be allowed to park on the street only if they cannot access the beach from their private property.

Anyone who violates these rules could face a class 2 misdemeanor charge and a $500 civil fine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV