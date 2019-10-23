North Pitt HS principal charged with simple assault after incident with student

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) North Pitt High School Principal has been charged with simple assault after an incident with a student.

An allegation was made to a School Resource Officer with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office that on October 1 around 4:00 p.m. there had been an interaction between Principal Maurice Harris of North Pitt High School and a juvenile student.

Deputies said the interaction had allegedly happened on the school’s campus in a hallway outside the office and had become physical.

An investigation began.

A representative of Pitt County Schools was made aware.

Following a thorough investigation all evidence was presented to the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office.

An Assistant District Attorney concluded that the case would be prosecuted and advised the deputy to secure a warrant for Harris’ arrest.

On Wednesday the deputy presented the evidence to a magistrate who found probable cause and issued a warrant for the arrest Harris, 43, of Winterville for misdemeanor simple assault.

Deputies said the warrant has been served in an out of county jurisdiction.