North River Bridge reopens in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) The North River Bridge has reopened after a crane overturned.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will investigate the incident to determine how the crane overturned.

PREVIOUS

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Officials say there is an overturned crane blocking both lanes of the North River Bridge.

Traffic is backed up in both directions and officials say to avoid the area as emergency personnel work to clear the scene.

Agencies working the incident include Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and NC State Highway Patrol.

CCSO confirmed that no one was seriously injured.