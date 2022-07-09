NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Multiple units on Saturday were looking for a potential drowning victim on the north end of North Topsail Beach.

According to Norman Bryson, Onslow County emergency services director, agencies were looking for a 39-year-old man. Bryson said the man went into the water to help save a child, and then he started struggling to get out.

The North Topsail Beach fire and police departments responded along with the Coast Guard. Around 6 p.m., officials said they had to call off the search due to a small craft advisory. The water was becoming too dangerous due to strong waves hitting the short.

Officials said they planned to pick up the search at 8 a.m. Sunday.