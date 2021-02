NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach officials released new details on Wednesday regarding its plan to implement paid parking starting March 1.

The Town of North Topsail Beach announced Jan. 27 that it will be implementing paid parking “at all town-controlled parking lots effective March 1, 2021. Parking on side streets will be prohibited unless specifically designated as a paid area.”

Click here to read full details of the plan, including locations and prices for parking.