North Topsail Beach begins dune restoration project

North Topsail Beach dune restoration (Town of North Topsail Beach photo)

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach has begun work to restore dunes that were damaged by Hurricane Florence.

Town officials report it received permission to begin the work in three phases. An email indicates the work was originally scheduled for Nov. 1, 2020 but was delayed “by a FEMA requirement for an environmental and historical review of the project.”

Officials also said the restoration will begin where the Hurricane Matthew project left off (approximately 4400 Island Dr.) and will continue north until the environmental window closes in the spring with the turtle nesting season begins.

Any area not completed will be picked up in November 2021.

To check which phase the work is in, take a look at this interactive map provided by the Town of North Topsail Beach.

