North Topsail Beach begins Hurricane Matthew dune restoration project

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, (WNCT) – Dunes are coming back to the beaches of North Topsail.

Crews began unloading sand on the beach Monday as part of the town’s Hurricane Matthew dune restoration project.

The plan is to restore the dunes that were washed away from the storm in 2016. But because of Hurricane Florence, the project was delayed.

Phase 5 or region 5 as Town Manager Bryan Chadwick referenced it, began this week.

Phase 5 begins from the Surf City line and then extends about four miles north. The last mile was made possible with the help from the state. $1.66 million was given to extend the Phase 5 project by approximately 4,000 linear feet.

The dunes will be six feet high and stretch 50 feet wide at the base.

Chadwick says a berm push has been a temporary solution without the dunes.

“Some people call it a berm push, you take about twelve inches and you push it and you do a small berm to help protect. Some of those places have lost some of that sand, but a great majority has kept it there,” said Chadwick.

The natural barrier will provide protection against infrastructure, roads, sewers, and wildlife.

In the meantime, Phases 1-4 are on standby.

The town expects Phase 5 of the project to be completed sometime in February 2020.