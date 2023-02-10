NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. – The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach needs routine maintenance and will require a lane closure.

Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., between Feb. 13 and March 20, the N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway, leaving one lane open for traffic.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays. NCDOT asks drivers to be patient and use caution if the area can’t be avoided.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media