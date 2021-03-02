North Topsail Beach shop owners concerned over new paid parking policy

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach began charging beachgoers for parking this week. Business owners are worried it may stop some people from coming to the shore.

The town is using a new app to pay for parking. However, not everyone has a smartphone to secure a spot. That is something that worries managers and employees. They also fear parking costs may stop lower-income families from coming to the beach.

“I do worry about the local people though with the lower incomes and how it’s going to effect them and their families to have beach days,” said Robin Winkelspecht, a store manager.

Paid parking is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.