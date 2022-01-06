North Topsail Beach Town Hall back open to the public after renovations

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – After renovations following Hurricane Florence damage, the North Topsail Beach Town Hall is open to the public again.

The town moved back into the facility on December 30 and was officially open to the public again on January 4. The address for the town hall is 2008 Loggerhead Ct. and is open Monday-Friday 8 am-5 pm.

“They have spent a long time trying to finally get back in this building since Hurricane Florence. So it’s completely remodeled, gorgeous inside…” said Towne Clerk Danyale Lundy.

Lundy says that the town has been working diligently to get renovations completed and open back up again. She says that they spend around $1 million in renovations such as new bathrooms, furniture, improved IT equipment, cameras and an improved board room.

Lundy says that they have moved facilities around three times since Hurricane Florence, and the staff is happy to be back in their original location.

The town hall will be hosting an open house for the public to see on January 26 from 10 am to noon.