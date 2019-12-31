North Water Street in Elizabeth City to be closed in both directions due to major sewer repair

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Starting Thursday around 8 a.m. North Water Street will be closed in both directions from Elizabeth Street to Main Street due to major sewer repair, officials said.

Officials said that if you live or work in that two-block area, you will be allowed cautious ingress and egress to and from your business or residence; however, no parking will be allowed on either side of Water Street in the block from Colonial to Main Street.

Colonial Avenue will also be closed from Poindexter to Water Street.

The repair is estimated to take approximately 33 hours, officials said.

Officials hope the street will be reopened in time for First Friday ArtWalk on Friday evening.

A portion of the sidewalk on the West side of Water Street will remain open for pedestrian traffic.