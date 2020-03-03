Northampton County Bridge work needed on I-95

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) The expansion joints on the dual set of Interstate 95 bridges crossing the Roanoke River at the Northampton-Halifax county line will be replaced, requiring daytime lane closures beginning this spring.

Triangle Grading and Paving Inc. of Burlington will perform the maintenance on the bridges, after N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $690,193 contract late last month.

The work will require lane closures during the day, so drivers should slow down and be alert traveling through the work zone.

No daytime lane closures will occur between mid-May and mid-September when there is more summer travel in North Carolina.

For updates on road conditions, go to DriveNC.gov and search under a county or a route, such as I-95.