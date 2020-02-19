Northeast North Carolina plans for possible snow, warns of black ice

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews in northeast North Carolina are preparing for the possibility of snow.

While it’s unknown exactly how much snowfall is anticipated in the area, public works crews in Elizabeth City say they’re ready.

“We have our supplies, our equipment, and our personnel are all on standby,” said Amanda Boone, director of the Public Works Department.

Boone says they have already attached the necessary equipment to trucks to plow streets and they are monitoring the weather so crews will be able to treat roads with a sand/salt mixture.

The sand/salt mixture will be used due to recent warmer temperatures and help provide traction for vehicles, according to Boone.

She says she’s not too concerned about snow on roadways, but there are other issues residents should be aware of.

“We can have black ice situations. That’s one of the things I’d be more concerned about in situations like this rather than snow accumulation on our roadwaays. Again, a good reason to use the sand that provides additional traction,” Boone said.

Stopped by the Elizabeth City Public Works Dept. to see how they’re getting ready for snow.



Tune in at 4:30 pm to @WAVY_News to hear what they want residents to know. pic.twitter.com/eVHhKLg2qq — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) February 19, 2020

But in order to properly treat the roads, they’re asking for residents to stay at home if snow does fall.

“When we get it (snow), we’re very good of rolling with the punches, so they say, and handling the situation as it presents itself. Our residents, in the past, have done a pretty good job of giving us the opportunity to clear the path for them,” she said, adding she hopes that continues if the storm does hit.

Boone says that says if colder temperatures last, there is also a concern for pipe leaks.

10 On Your Side spoke with Tim Hass, the NCDOT Region 1 communications officer, who says they’re waiting until Thursday to start road treatment due to wet weather.

Hass says that they’ll start with priority locations such as bridges and overpasses then work their way down to major roadways and secondary streets.

Boone says public works will take care of roads in the city expect major roadways such as Eringhaus, which NCDOT covers.

Snow is in the forecast and crews in Elizabeth City are getting ready.



Make sure you tune into @WAVY_News at 4pm for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/MgVckXuHq0 — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) February 19, 2020

