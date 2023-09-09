WINTERVILLE, N.C. – Partners and stakeholders from across 20 counties in Northeastern NC will gather at the Goess Student Center on the campus of Pitt Community College on September 18, 2023 for the 8th Annual Career Guidance Retreat/Career Pathways Experience 2023.

Partners include 3 Workforce Development Boards, 9 Community Colleges, 4 Universities, 27 Public and Charter School Districts, area NCWorks Career Centers, more than 100 local employers and countless community agencies. This event is targeted for those who work with students or job seekers to develop and implement individual career pathway planning. This includes Guidance Counselors, Career Development Coordinators, Career Advisors, Career Coaches and many others across the region.

This day-long event will include networking and activities designed to help education and workforce professionals apply the tools and resources when working with individuals. Small groups will develop a plan for their hypothetical customer through a series of interactive sessions. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided, as well as time for networking with other professionals.

For the past eight years, similar events have been offered annually as an effort to improve and increase career guidance opportunities, share tools and resources, and develop a vast regional network of professionals. This network enjoys a common vocabulary and a broad understanding of the high-demand careers available throughout the region.

This event is sponsored by Northeastern Workforce Development Board, Rivers East Workforce Development Board, Turning Point Workforce Development Board and NENC Career Pathways Partnership.