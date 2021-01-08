Northwoods Recreation Center expansion efforts are underway

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) By 2023 the city of Jacksonville hopes to have completed its expansion plans for the Northwoods Community Center. This week the funding for expansion efforts was approved.

Jacksonville’s Director of Recreation Services Susan Baptist tells me a good portion of the money for this project came from selling an old facility and using it’s project money and then adding it to the efforts at Northwoods.

These efforts fall under the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. That plan maps out Jacksonville city projects and improvements that are over $50,000 for up to the next 10 years. Over at Northwoods, the goal is expansion so that they can fix capacity issues and better support the community, especially young people. It’s a popular site for the community being that they share a parking lot with a neighboring school.

“Typically that building is used many hours of the day. It doesn’t go idle. Right now you can go by in the evening hours and see our kids in there virtual learning on Wednesdays,” said Susan Baptist, Director of Recreation Services, City of Jacksonville.

This building was put up during the 60s and according to Baptist, it’s very small. One of the ideas is to build off of the back half of the current building.

“By continuing making improvements and making them better for everyone to enjoy it just shows them that we’re committed to their health and well being,” said Baptist.

The cities recreation services are still in the design and concept phases of the project. This project will cost $350,000 to fully complete.