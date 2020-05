HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Havelock had a discharge of untreated wastewater on Monday, May 18 of an estimated 105,750 gallons at Manhole P43 (Webb), Manhole G166 (Pineview), Manhole G137 (Fairview), and Manhole G101 (Annunciation).

The untreated wastewater was discharged into Caps Branch, which flows into Slocum Creek in the Neuse River Basin.

The NCDEQ Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on May 18 and is reviewing the matter.