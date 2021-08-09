NOW in ENC: 12th annual Back to School Jamboree will give back to the community this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

9OYS digital reporter Cheyenne Pagan chats with Ashley Taylor from Williamston. They talk about the upcoming 12th annual Back to School Jamboree that’s happening on August 14 at Gaylord Perry Park in Williamston. The events start at 11 am and will end at 3 pm.

Members of HeadHunterz Motorcycle Club will be giving away backpacks with school supplies. HeadHunterz planned a day of fun for the community to come and enjoy free food and drinks while they last and play games with the members of the club.

Watch our latest NOW in ENC above for more information on how to donate.