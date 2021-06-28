NOW in ENC: Upcoming Core Point Fourth of July parade

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

For our Monday segment, 9OYS digital reporter Cheyenne Pagan chats with Jennifer Smith, retired resident of Core Point. They talk about the upcoming Core Point annual Fourth of July Parade. The event starts Saturday at the end of Down Shore Road at the yellow house next to the cemetery at 10:30 am.

For more information, contact Jennifer at her email Jesmith4892@gmail.com.

Watch our latest NOW in ENC for more details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV