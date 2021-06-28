NOW in ENC: Upcoming Core Point Fourth of July parade

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

For our Monday segment, 9OYS digital reporter Cheyenne Pagan chats with Jennifer Smith, retired resident of Core Point. They talk about the upcoming Core Point annual Fourth of July Parade. The event starts Saturday at the end of Down Shore Road at the yellow house next to the cemetery at 10:30 am.

For more information, contact Jennifer at her email Jesmith4892@gmail.com.

Watch our latest NOW in ENC for more details.