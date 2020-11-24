North Topsail Beach considering paid parking for beach nourishment project

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – North Topsail Beach is the latest coastal town making plans to join a multi-million dollar beach restoration project.

Monday afternoon, officials discussed how to pay their share of the Army Corps of Engineers effort. Federal, state, and local dollars will help pay for the 50-year project.

The idea of this project is to keep up with the natural erosion of the beaches. The project would start from the Surf City line and then continue four miles north. Financial advisors are telling town leaders it will take about $3 million every year to cover the beach nourishment deal.

The town’s board of aldermen are considering a few options to cover their portion, like adding paid parking, raising occupancy taxes, property taxes or a combination of all of those plans.

The town’s mayor, Dan Tuman, says the board of aldermen is considering paid parking but no official decision has been made yet.

In a statement to 9OYS, Tuman added, “it offers several benefits to the town and not just financial.”

The board will meet again to draft some resolutions on their finance plan.