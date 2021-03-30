NTB Fire Department to perform annual fire hydrant flow testing

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Beginning Thursday, April 1, the North Topsail Beach Fire Department will begin performing annual fire hydrant flow testing and flushing.

The Fire department will flush the water mains by opening the hydrants and allowing them to flow freely for a period of time. The flushing is required to remove sediment from the water mains and perform routine maintenance and testing of the hydrants.

Flowing of the hydrants may result in discoloration of the water in your homes and the presence of sediment in your water. These conditions are normal after flushing, are not harmful, and are temporary. If you experience this, please flush all water fixtures within your residence.

Schedule

Week 1 (April 1 – April 3)

April 1, 2021 – Island Drive (at the county line) – 3600 Block of Island Drive

April 2, 2021 – The intersection of New River Inlet Road and Cape Lane – the end of River Road

April 3, 2021 – Island Drive (at the county line) – 3600 Block of Island Drive

Week 2 (April 4 – April 10)

April 4, 2021- 3700 Block of Island Drive – North Topsail Beach Bridge and The intersection of Island Drive and New River Inlet Road – The intersection of New River inlet Road and Cape Lane

April 5, 2021- Island Drive (at the county line) – 3600 Block of Island Drive

April 6, 2021- 3700 Block of Island Drive – North Topsail Beach Bridge and The intersection of Island Drive and New River Inlet Road – The intersection of New River inlet Road and Cape Lane

April 7, 2021- The intersection of New River Inlet Road and Cape Lane – the end of River Road

April 8, 2021- 3700 Block of Island Drive – North Topsail Beach Bridge and The intersection of Island Drive and New River Inlet Road – The intersection of New River inlet Road and Cape Lane

April 9, 2021- The intersection of New River Inlet Road and Cape Lane – the end of River Road

April 10, 2021- Island Drive (at the county line) – 3600 Block of Island Drive

Week 3 (April 11 – April 17)

April 11, 2021- The intersection of New River Inlet Road and Cape Lane – the end of River Road

April 12, 2021- Island Drive (at the county line) – 3600 Block of Island Drive

April 13, 2021- 3700 Block of Island Drive – North Topsail Beach Bridge and The intersection of Island Drive and New River Inlet Road – The intersection of New River inlet Road and Cape Lane

April 14, 2021- Island Drive (at the county line) – 3600 Block of Island Drive

April 15, 2021- 3700 Block of Island Drive – North Topsail Beach Bridge and The intersection of Island Drive and New River Inlet Road – The intersection of New River inlet Road and Cape Lane

April 16, 2021-The intersection of New River Inlet Road and Cape Lane – the end of River Road

April 17, 2021- 3700 Block of Island Drive – North Topsail Beach Bridge and The intersection of Island Drive and New River Inlet Road – The intersection of New River inlet Road and Cape Lane

Week 4 (April 18 – April 21)

April 18, 2021- The intersection of New River Inlet Road and Cape Lane – the end of River Road

April 19, 2021- Island Drive (at the county line) – 3600 Block of Island Drive

April 20, 2021- The intersection of New River Inlet Road and Cape Lane – the end of River Road

April 21, 2021- Island Drive (at the county line) – 3600 Block of Island Drive