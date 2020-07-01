NTB Town Park reopening mid-July after Florence damage

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Construction is close to wrapping up at a recreational facility in North Topsail Beach.

The town’s park across from Onslow County beach access #4 has been closed since Hurricane Florence. The storm destroyed the area.

Now, new fencing surrounds the tennis courts, sidewalks are repaired, and the children’s playground is fixed. Resurfacing the tennis and basketball court are the last items on the to-do-list before reopening. ​

“One of the nice things about getting the park done is that it’s a very visible example of the progress that we’re making in coming back strong,” said David Gilbride, North Topsail Beach’s Town Manager.

FEMA funds and insurance money are helping with the repairs, but the majority of money is coming from taxpayers.

The town manager says his team will make sure people using the playground comply with the latest coronavirus guidelines.

The town’s next project is to repair town hall by the end of this year.

The park is expected to reopen in mid-July.