NWS confirms 3 additional tornadoes from Isaias in several ENC counties

(WNCT) The National Weather Service has confirmed three additional tornadoes from Isaias in several counties across eastern North Carolina.

The additional tornadoes reported in Pamlico, Martin, and Beaufort counties were all rated at EF-1, according to NWS.

In Pamlico County, most of the damage consisted of trees down or uprooted, with some trees falling on structures.

(1/3) We have confirmed 3 additional tornadoes from #Isaias all rated at EF-1. Most of the damage consisted of trees down or uprooted, with some trees falling on structures. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/ZjN0BWRUGj — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) August 7, 2020

In Martin County:

(2/3) This was the case in the Jamesville tornado, where residents would have likely been severely injured if they had not gotten the tornado warning and fled their mobile home for more sturdy shelter. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/jTiwDNtmAa — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) August 7, 2020

In Beaufort County, the NWS was unable to confirm a longer path due to the rural area and lack of accessible roads.