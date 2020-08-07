NWS confirms 3 additional tornadoes from Isaias in several ENC counties

(WNCT) The National Weather Service has confirmed three additional tornadoes from Isaias in several counties across eastern North Carolina.

The additional tornadoes reported in Pamlico, Martin, and Beaufort counties were all rated at EF-1, according to NWS.

In Pamlico County, most of the damage consisted of trees down or uprooted, with some trees falling on structures.

In Martin County:

In Beaufort County, the NWS was unable to confirm a longer path due to the rural area and lack of accessible roads.

