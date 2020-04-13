NWS confirms tornadoes across ENC

(WNCT) The National Weather Service has confirmed several tornadoes across eastern North Carolina.

NWS Storm Survey found damage to trees and fences, and some minor roof and aluminum carport damage in Havelock indicative of an EF0 tornado.

The damage was localized around Greenway Court, Pinecone lane, and melody lane in a residential neighborhood East of Highway 70 on the northwest side of Havelock.

Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 75 mph.

The tornado had a path length of roughly one quarter-mile, with a maximum path width of 75 yards.

No injuries or fatalities occurred with this tornado.

In Maysville, the damage path started along and just East of Highway 17.

The path consisted mainly of very small limbs and leaves and continued to the northeast.

At the intersection of Jenkins Avenue and 4th Street a large section of a tree was blown down.

Top winds were estimated to be between 60 and 65 mph.

A broken path continued to the northeast across Highway 58, through the north side of Maysville.

Some smaller limbs and leaf debris was found near 3rd Street at the Baptist Church.

The path continued to the northeast before crossing into the Croatan Forest.

Most of the damage along the path was minor, consisting of leaf litter and smaller limbs, consistent with winds of 50 to 55 mph.

While the damage was minor, the concentrated path along with some convergence, shown by damage blown toward the northwest or opposite of the storm motion, was indicative of a weak tornado.

Radar imagery suggested the tornado may have strengthened once in the open forest.

In Onslow County, the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has confirmed an EF1 tornado, with maximum winds around 100-105 mph, which occurred Monday around 9:39 am near Haws Run southwest of Jacksonville.