WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Storms knocked out power for nearly 200 people in the area of the Bayview community on Wednesday. The National Weather Service went and surveyed the damage.

“So we had a line of storms coming and so we have a combination of things going on,” said Ryan Ellis, National Weather Service Science and Operations Officer. “That line of storms bring straight line winds and then within that we have these tiny little spin-ups of circulation that can turn into water spouts, or, in this case, possible tornadoes.

“We’re still working through it right now,” Ellis said Thursday afternoon. “It does look like preliminarily there is a tornado circulation here. What we don’t know at this time is what we can rate it, how fast the wind speeds were, exactly where the start and end points were, so we’re gonna just continue to talk to people throughout the day.”

Officials said that nobody was injured and that power has been restored to the area.