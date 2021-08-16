Oak City mayor passes away from COVID-19

OAK CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The mayor of a small town in Martin County has died of COVID-19.

WNCT’s Robert Romero reports Oak City Mayor William Stalls passed away Sunday. He had served as the town’s mayor for about 20 years. Oak City Fire and EMS officials also said he served 43 years with the agency. He even served as the town’s treasurer during his time as mayor.

Stalls is the second mayor in Eastern North Carolina to die from COVID-19. Washington’s mayor, Mac Hodges, died last August from the virus.

A memorial for Stalls will be held Wednesday at Martin Memorial Gardens in Williamston. The service starts at 11 a.m.