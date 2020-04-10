Observing Holy Week during COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On April 10th many Christians around the world will observe Good Friday.

With COVID-19 changing how we live, many churches in the east are changing how they observe the day.

On Good Friday, Christians reflect on the crucifixion of Jesus. This day is apart of Holy Week and precedes Easter Sunday.

During this time, many people spend time at church and with family. Yet, with everyone being asked to stay at home and to social distance, many churches are taking their in-person worship and getting innovative with things like online services.

A Pitt County Priest encourages Christians to find their domestic Church during this time.

He says pray, watch live stream services, bring meaningful symbols into your home, and read devotionals.

“Easter is just not about celebrating in a church building it’s about being a disciple of Jesus Christ. Having that overflowing love in your heart.

It’s not about being physically present in a building but rather having the love of Christ in your heart,” said Father Ian Vanheusen

Father Ian says when it comes to teaching your kids about Good Friday and Easter, use tangible things like worksheets, coloring pages, and interactive activities.

Once this pandemic is over, many churches and religious groups will be changed by this as some continue to incorporate virtual services and interactive worship.

“Be renewed in your confidence and the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Cling to that. Don’t cling to the fear of this world. Don’t cling to the fears and anxiety but cling to Jesus,” said Father Ian

Good Friday is a part of Holy Week which started on April 5th and will end Sunday, April 12th on Easter, which is a holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus