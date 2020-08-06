Observing World Breastfeeding Week during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) It’s World Breastfeeding Week and several groups in the east are using this time to spread awareness and encourage education.

This week has an added importance in Eastern North Carolina.

Worldwide there are about 35,000 certified lactation specialists. Yet locally there aren’t enough of these experts despite high demand for these services.

This comes as there are already fewer services available. Back in march Vidant Medical Center announced nearly 200 layoffs due to budget shortfalls.

Lactation services and support were among those affected. This left a major gap in support for new mothers who want to breastfeed.

Ivy Bagley is a board-certified lactation consultant, she says those layoffs caused a bigger push for other forms of lactation support here in the east.

“We need more IBCLC’s in the community. My numbers have gone up seeing more moms and I love that and I’m excited about that but certainly we need to have that support in our area as well,” said Ivy M. Bagley, MSN, FNP-C, IBCLC, Provider, Children’s Health Services

Bagley says this week isn’t just for new mothers and expecting mothers.

It’s a time for the public to learn the benefits for both mom and baby, like bonding.

It also offers weight management for the mother and illness prevention for the baby.

With the current pandemic, the need for breastfeeding support educational activities have gone virtual.