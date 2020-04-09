OCO Soup Kitchen, Food Bank of ENC to host event on Easter Monday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A food bank will take place on April 13 at 10 a.m., at 1210 Hargett Street in Jacksonville.

Basic provisions and nonperishable items supplied free of charge, will be given to Onslow residents in need.

The giveaway is a collaboration between Onslow Community Outreach Soup Kitchen and the Food Bank of Central Eastern North Carolina.

The outreach partners with the FBCENC.

“Typically enough food is available to give a box to about 130 households,” said Soup Kitchen Director Remy Stitt.

For more information, call the soup kitchen at 910-455-5733.