OCPC joins ‘GivingTuesday’ movement

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Partnership for Children (OCPC) has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and celebrate generosity worldwide.

GivingTuesday is a global movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world.

GivingTuesday will kick off the season of giving this year by inspiring people to give back on December 3, and throughout the year.

OCPC is taking part in GivingTuesday for the third year because they believe the global movement is very powerful.

The goal is to raise $10,000 to support all programs within our organization that help build strong children and families in Onslow County.

The GivingTuesday movement was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good.

Those interested in joining OCPC’s GivingTuesday initiative and giving the gift of hope can visit https://www.onslowkids.org/get-involved/make-a-donation/ and follow our campaign on December 3 on our Facebook page @theOCPC.