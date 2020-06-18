OCPC reaches 20,000 children with free books in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Partnership for Children (OCPC) has reached a milestone in its effort to increase literacy in the community and provide books to children.

Through the agency’s partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL) more than 20,000 children have received free books delivered directly to their home since the program began in Onslow County.

In 2017 OCPC became part of the expansion of DPIL when North Carolina’s state lawmakers included $3.5 million in the first year and $7 million in the second year of the state budget for Smart Start to administer DPIL across the state.

The program provides free, age-appropriate books each month to children under the age of 5.

The Smart Start network, made up of local partnerships across the state, began registering families across North Carolina for DPIL as part of the work to ensure children develop a love of reading early in life.

DPIL began in 1995 in Dolly Parton’s home county in East Tennessee.

Dolly’s vision was to foster a love of reading among her county’s preschool children and their families by providing them with a gift of a specially selected book each month mailed directly to their homes.

She wanted children to be excited about books and experience the magic that books can create. She also wanted to ensure that every child would have access to books, regardless of their family’s income.

Today, DPIL spans five countries and mails more than 1 million free books each month to children around the world.

All children in Onslow County under the age of 5 are eligible to participate.

Visit www.onslowkids.org/dpil to register a child.