OCPC reschedules Annual Fundraising Benefit

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The health and safety of the community is of utmost importance to Onslow County Partnership for Children.

Due to continued concerns surrounding COVID-19 OCPC made the decision to reschedule its annual fundraising benefit, Diamonds, and Denim, to January 23, 2021.

OCPS said, “Having spent the past year preparing for the event with the Board of Directors and community partners, OCPC is disappointed not to be able to host the event this month. But agency staff have learned over the past few years that sometimes it is necessary to pause, be flexible.”

OCPC will continue to monitor health and safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and are hopeful that the ability to safely hold an event of this size will be possible in January.