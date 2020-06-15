OCPC to use online applications to reach families during COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Partnership for Children is now offering online applications for the agency’s Early Head Start, 3 School, and North Carolina Pre-Kindergarten programs.

OCPC launched the online 3 School and NCPre-K application in mid-April, in collaboration with Onslow County Schools, as a way to ensure families with age-qualifying children could continue to apply for the programs despite the agency’s closure to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.

The preschool programs available to children and families in our community are an essential element to ensuring that children are learning and ready to succeed when they arrive at kindergarten.

In order to ensure children can participate in preschool programs when the new school year begins, OCPC had to consider ways to make the application available to families while staff work remotely and continue to practice social distancing.

More than 200 families have accessed the online platform to apply for preschool.

The agency’s Early Head Start program followed suit, providing an online application platform in May, allowing families with children from birth to 3, as well as pregnant mothers, to apply for EHS home-based and center-based services virtually.

While accessing the EHS application is that much easier with an online option, it also helps save time during the follow-up application intake interview.

Families relocating to the community for the 20-21 school year may apply for 3 School or NCPre-K in advance of their arrival to Onslow County using the online platform.

Due to COVID-19 and the corresponding delays for military moves, the number of applications received by OCPC is lower than years past.

All families with age-eligible children are encouraged to apply.

Children must be 3 or 4 by August 31, 2020 to be age-eligible.

N.C. Department of Child Development and Early Education (DCDEE) is committed to the 20-21 NCPre-K program year and OCPC will work in collaboration with N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and DCDEE to ensure classrooms follow state guidance for updated health and safety standards.

All online applications are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.onslowkids.org.

EHS, NCPre-K and 3 School are no cost to eligible families.