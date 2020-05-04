Ocracoke Control Group recommends opening before Memorial Day

(WNCT) The Ocracoke Control Group met on May 1 to discuss issues concerning the lifting of visitor restrictions on the island currently in place due to the COVID 19 crisis.

The Control Group discussed the difficulty of weighing public health concerns on the one hand and the threat to the future of Ocracoke’s business community on the other.

It was noted that Ocracoke is in the uniquely challenging position of addressing a September shutdown due to Hurricane Dorian as well as the added to shut down due to the Covid crisis.

The Ocracoke Control Group recommended reopening the island to visitors before Memorial Day, but with the understanding that County Officials will be working with Dare County, Currituck County and the Governor’s office to coordinate any re-opening to include regional and state concerns.

The announcement of an exact date for the lifting of visitor restrictions will take place by the action of the Hyde County Board Of Commissioners, pending further discussion.

The Control Group agreed that any lifting of visitor restrictions on Ocracoke must be coupled with clear guidelines as to personal protective measures that will be in place for all types of businesses and gatherings, including but not limited to social distancing, face masks, and sanitation.

The group also agreed that individual community members and their families must continue to practice a level of protective measures that they feel is necessary for them.

The Hyde County Health Department will continue to provide education regarding safety measures.