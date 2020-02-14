Ocracoke gets $2 million in grants to help rebuild

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — An island on North Carolina’s Outer Banks that was ravaged by a hurricane last year is getting $2 million in grants to help it rebuild.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that Ocracoke received the grant money from the Golden Leaf Foundation. It’s a nonprofit that was established from a tobacco settlement to help the state’s rural and economically distressed communities.

Hurricane Dorian pummeled Ocracoke in September with the worst flooding on record. Most of the buildings on the island were damaged.

The island’s only school received $900,000 to help rebuild and elevate buildings. The schools have already received $1.7 million from the North Carolina General Assembly, $1 million in flood insurance and $172,000 from other donations,

The foundation also provided half a million dollars to build a new emergency medical building that was flooded. And Hyde County received $277,400 to repair the Ocracoke Seafood Co. building.

The Ocracoke Seafood Co. is owned by a nonprofit organization that serves as the base for more than 30 watermen.