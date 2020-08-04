Ocracoke Island evacuation terminated for residents, property owners, and vendors immediately

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Ocracoke Control Group met Tuesday morning, August 4 to receive an update on conditions affecting the island.

The NCDOT Ferry Division has conducted test runs of the ferry channels and reported that the ferries are able to navigate safely to the island.

The USCG has authorized them to resume service.

NCDOT reports that Hwy 12 did not suffer any significant damage and is passable.

Based on the recommendation from the Ocracoke Control Group, The Hyde County Board of Commissioners have terminated the evacuation order for Ocracoke residents, property owners, and vendors effective immediately.

After the evacuation order is lifted; residents, property owners, and vendors will immediately be allowed to access Ocracoke Island pending NCDOT Ferry availability.

The evacuation order for Ocracoke Island visitors will be terminated effective Wednesday, August 5 at 6:00 a.m.

Hyde County officials said to be aware that the Hatteras to Ocracoke ferry schedule will be limited until additional vessels have returned from mooring.

You may experience delays accordingly. In addition, the sound route test runs have not been completed at this time, and ferries from Swan Quarter and Cedar Island will not begin until this is done and they receive approval to begin service again.