Ocracoke passenger ferry makes schedule change on June 16

The North Carolina Ferry System’s Ocracoke Express passenger ferry will be making an adjustment to its schedule on June 16.

Under the new schedule, the ferry will depart Hatteras at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., with departures from Ocracoke’s Silver Lake Terminal at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“We heard from many passengers wanting to use the passenger ferry to have dinner on Ocracoke or to enjoy the sunset on Pamlico Sound,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “This later final departure will make that possible.”

Introductory fares of $2 for a round trip will remain in effect through June 30.

Starting July 1, regular fares of $4 for a round trip will begin, with children 3 and under free.

There is no additional charge for bicycles.

Reservations can be now made through June 30 by calling 1-800-293-3779 or by going to www.ncferry.org. Walk-up reservations are also accepted as long as space is available.

Ocracoke Express service began May 20 and has whisked more than 5,200 passengers and 316 bicycles on a 70-minute trip between Hatteras and Ocracoke Village in its first three weeks of operation.

The passenger ferry will run seven days a week through Sept. 5. A free tram service, courtesy of Hyde County, is available to carry visitors around Ocracoke Village. Bikes and golf carts are also available for rent.