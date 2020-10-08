OCS provides community WiFi access for students in need

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Schools has made free WiFi access available on certain campuses for students who may not have reliable internet access at home.

This service is currently available at eight OCS sites from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends.

More sites will soon be available soon.

Another option for families in need of reliable internet access is filling out a request form to receive a MiFi hotspot device.

These devices issued to students are provided through a grant from Sprint/T-Mobile.

You can read more about these programs and get a list of WiFi access areas here.