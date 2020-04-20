OCS Student Nutrition Hubs resume service

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Following a pause over spring break, Onslow County Schools will continue to provide free lunch for children ages 1-18 years old on Monday, April 20.

Lunch and a breakfast items will be provided for pick-up at 10 schools and three satellite sites from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All locations continue to be drive-through or walk-up only.

OCS officials say, no space will be provided for eating on-site and multiple meals may be picked up by parents and caregivers.

School Hubs:

Clyde Erwin Elementary Magnet School

Dixon Elementary School (serving from 11 am – 1 pm)

Hunters Creek Elementary School

Jacksonville High School

Northside High School

Northwoods Elementary School

Richlands Elementary School

Southwest Elementary School

Southwest High School

Swansboro High School

Satellite Sites

Belleau Woods: 145 Harbord Drive, Midway Park

Christian Community Church: 732 9 Mile Road, Richlands

Belgrade Community Center: 482 Springhill Road, Maysville

“The school system is acutely aware of the needs of our school community, and we are grateful for all who have been providing food assistance to our children during this crisis,” said OCS Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins. “As the number of COVID-19 cases has increased over the past weeks, OCS has worked hard to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff and maximize available resources. The decision to pause nutrition hubs over the break was not an easy one. However, it allowed our hard-working and dedicated nutrition staff time to retool and prepare for serving through the remaining school closure.”

For the most accurate and up-to-date school-related COVID-19 school closure information, please visit the OCS Coronavirus (COVID-19) Info & Updates link under OCS in the News on the OCS District website.