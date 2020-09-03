OCS to continue offering free meals through December 31

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Schools has been notified that the USDA summer nutrition program waiver allowing school systems to provide free meals has been extended until December 31.

This means that until December 31, every school-age child 18 years or younger who lives in Onslow County will be eligible to receive meals while in school, or from any of our Student Nutrition Hub sites, at no cost.

Meals will be available to students at their home school when they are on campus for in-person learning.

On days when students are participating in remote learning and are not on campus, and for our students in the Onslow Virtual School, meals will be available for curbside pick-up during scheduled meal hours at the School Nutrition Hub sites listed below.

For state accountability purposes, a student ID must be shown for curbside meal pickup.

To receive an ID for school-age children who do not attend OCS and wish to receive meals, parents/guardians must contact the OCS School Nutrition Department at (910) 478-3470.

This ID must be presented at the School Nutrition Hub site for meal distribution.

Monday/Tuesday/Thursday/Friday:

• Curbside pick-up from 8:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday:

• Curbside pick-up will be from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

School Nutrition Hub sites:

• Clyde Erwin Elementary

• Northwoods Elementary

• Dixon Elementary

• Richlands Elementary

• Hunters Creek Elementary

• Southwest Elementary

• Jacksonville High

• Southwest High

• Northside High

• Swansboro High