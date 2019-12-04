OCSO trying to ID credit card fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect wanted for questioning regarding a credit card fraud.

On November 24, deputies responded to a citizen in regard to credit card fraud.

The citizen’s credit card was used at the Blue Creek Mini Mart and Family Dollar at 2100 Burgaw Highway.

The suspect appears to be a white male, with a dark beard and no mustache, deputies said.

At the time of the crime, deputies said the suspect was in the company of a white female with shoulder-length red hair that appeared curly.

If you have any information Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Curlee at 910-989-4074, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Refer to the case 2019016994.