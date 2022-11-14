KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In an effort to encourage feedback and input from the public, Kinston City Councilman Chris Suggs is hosting an “Office Hours” event on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The event will take place at the Lenoir County Council on Aging, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

“From filling potholes to increasing public safety, I believe that our citizens should have a say in how Kinston moves forward,” said Suggs, a first-year councilman. “I’m excited to provide this unique opportunity for community members to meet with me and directly provide feedback that I can utilize in the council’s decision-making process.”

Suggs is planning to host three office hours events before the end of the year.

“Sometimes citizens feel rushed when speaking during the brief allotted time at our council meetings, and oftentimes the council doesn’t have a chance to respond before we must move on,” Suggs said. “It’s important that citizens have the opportunity to speak directly to their decision makers, and for them to hear from us. The input I receive during these office hours will also help me advocate for resources to be directed to the areas of our community that need them most.”