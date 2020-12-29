Man, Woman leads officers on high-speed chase after Kay Jewelers robbery in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A man and woman led officers on a high-speed chase after robbing Kay Jewelers in New Bern Mall, according to the New Bern Police Department.

On Monday, December 28 at approximately 2:50 p.m., an armed robbery occurred at Kay Jewelers. Employees identified the suspect as 22-year-old Hunter Lee Martin of Blount’s Creek. Witnesses said Martin came to the location to look at jewelry and then picked up several items valued at over $10,000 and attempted to run.

When employees tried to stop Martin, he punched an employee in the face and ran out of the mall. He was seen getting into a silver passenger vehicle occupied by 22-year-old Victoria Ariel Frazier of New Bern.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., Martin was seen driving the silver passenger car on Broad Street headed towards Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officers attempted a vehicle stop on, but he fled, reaching speeds near 100 miles per hour. As Martin reached top speeds, officers elected to discontinue the pursuit to minimize danger to other motorists.

Martin neglected to slow down and was involved in a vehicle collision on MLK Blvd. at Pinetree Dive where he struck two cars. No injuries were reported. Officers caught up with Martin and took him into custody as he tried to run away on foot.

Frazier was in the vehicle and she was taken into custody without incident. Martin was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center with injuries sustained during the vehicle crash. After being treated and released on Tuesday, December 29, Martin was served arrest warrants for the robbery and chase, as well as multiple outstanding warrants for larcenies that previously occurred at both Wal-Mart and Target.

Martin was charged with:

Five counts of larceny,

Removal of inventory control device

Common law robbery

Resist

Obstruct and delay a public officer

Two counts of hit and run

Fleeing to elude.

He was placed into the Craven County Jail with a combined secured bond of $170,000. Frazier was charged with aid and larceny and was jailed with a $15,000 bond.

The Craven County Sheriffs Office assisted in the case and was able to recover the stolen jewelry at 1315 B Street in Bridgeton.