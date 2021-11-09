Official recount in Winterville mayor’s race to be held Friday after canvas increases Hines’ lead over Roberson

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A canvas meeting held Tuesday to determine who won the race for mayor in Winterville gave one candidate a little bit more breathing room after the vote tally.

The Pitt County Board of Elections held a canvas meeting for the recount in the contest, which pits Councilman Ricky Hines, who is also Winterville’s Mayor Pro Tem, and Councilwoman Veronica Roberson. After the Nov. 2 election, Hines held a one-vote lead over Roberson, 454 to 453.

Tuesday’s canvas extended Hines’ lead to three votes after two more votes for him were found.

The official recount will take place Friday morning at 8:30 to certify the election and determine the overall winner.

Doug A. Jackson is the town’s current mayor but chose not to seek office again.