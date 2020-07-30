Officials: 1 arrested, 1 wanted after armed robbery in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) One man has been arrested and another man is wanted after an armed robbery in Greenville.

Just before midnight on July 19 deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on King’s Branch Drive in Greenville to a reported armed robbery.

The victim reported that two black male suspects entered her home and robbed her at gunpoint.

The suspects had their faces covered and were both armed with handguns.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Forensics Units responded to the scene.

Detectives were able to identify one of the two suspects as Immanuel Jaylean Turner, 19, of Greenville.

Turner was arrested at his home on July 28.

He was charged with:

First-degree burglary

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

First-degree kidnapping

Possession of stolen goods

Turner was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation.