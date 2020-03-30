Officials: 13 cases of COVID-19 in Wilson County

(WNCT) The Wilson County Health Department said there are 13 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wilson County.

Six of those are hospitalized and five individuals have recovered, officials said.

“While today’s numbers show an increase, this is not a surprise,” said Teresa Ellen, Health Director. “We have been doing a lot of testing in recent weeks in Wilson County and as those results come back, we will see an increase as we know the virus is in Wilson County and North Carolina. The state as a whole is in an acceleration phase and this has been expected.”