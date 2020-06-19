Officials: 16-year-old bitten by shark off Cape Hatteras National Seashore

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said a 16-year-old male from Oak Ridge reportedly received a non-life-threatening injury from a shark off Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The male was treated at a medical facility in Nags Head for an apparent shark bite injury sustained in the ocean near Ramp 25.

The family reported that the incident occurred approximately 25 feet offshore while the 16-year-old was jumping over waves on a sandbar.

The young male was treated for his injury and released from the medical facility Thursday evening.