Officials: 20-year-old man wanted for murder in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road.

The Elizabeth City Police Department obtained a warrant for murder on 20-year-old Brandon Kason Boyd.

Officials said Boyd last known address is 1300 block of Moore Street in Elizabeth City.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is actively conducting a thorough investigation, and urges anyone with information pertaining to this incident or the whereabouts of Brandon Kason Boyd to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.