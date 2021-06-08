Officials: 3 suspects arrested in Greene County in connection to May 21 shooting in Snow Hill

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sheriff Lemmie Smith with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirms that three suspects were arrested in connection to an incident that occurred on Friday, May 21.

23-year-old Ronald Latrell Sauls Jr., 19-year-old Bobby Donnell Sauls Jr., and 18-year-old Kharonnie Octavious Sauls are currently in custody. On May 21 at approximately 11:30 am on Lee Street in Snow Hill near Glenfield Road two occupied homes were shot along with a vehicle. No one was injured during the shooting.

Kharonnie Sauls was taken into custody by the US Marshal Service in Union County NC on June 7. Ronald Sauls Jr and Bobby Sauls Jr were located and arrested in La Grange Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m. by the Greenville Police Department VCAT unit and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

All three were arrested on charges with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Ronald Sauls was transported to Pitt County for additional charges and his bond is not known at this time.

Bobby Sauls was transported to Greene County and received a $1,100,000 bond. Kharonnie Sauls is currently under a $1,000,000 bond. This incident is not related to the shooting that occurred in Maury on June 6.