Officials across ENC make changes to National Night Out events due to weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Several officials are making changes to their National Night Out schedule due to weather.
- New Bern Police announed its National Night Out has been rescheduled for Aug. 11-12. The locations will remain the same: New Bern Police Department, New Bern Fire & Rescue and CarolinaEast EMS will participate in a “Parade of Lights” throughout neighborhoods.
- Kinston Police has rescheduled its National Nigth Out to Aug. 9 due to the potential for bad weather. The event is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. at Pearson Park, located at 210 W. Gordon St.
- In an email, Havelock Police Department canceled its NNO scheduled for Tuesday, August 3. On Friday, August 13, the Havelock Police Department will be teaming up with the Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation and the Havelock Tourist & Event Center at the 10th Annual Fly-In Event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Pitt County Sheriff’s Office: The times (previously 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.) have been moved up to the new times of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Goldsboro Police Department has canceled its National Night Out.
- Wilson Police Department has postponed its National Night Out to Aug. 10. Same time and location for the scheduled events.
- Tarboro Police Department will reschedule its National Night Out for another date to be announced.
Still on for now
- Greenville Police still
- Ayden Police say as of Monday at 1 p.m., their National Night Out activities were still on.
- Jacksonville Public Safety still has plans for its event on Tuesday.
- Bridgeton Police Department still had plans Monday morning for its National Night Out.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office still had plans to hold its event as of Sunday.
This story will be updated.