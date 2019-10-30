Officials announce speed limit change in Cedar Point due to accidents

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) The speed limit on Cedar Point Boulevard (Highway 24) through the Town of Cedar Point will be reduced to 35 mph effective November 4.

The portion of Highway 24 stretches from the intersection with Highway 58 to the White Oak River bridges.

Due to the frequency and severity of accidents occurring on the stretch of road, the Town of Cedar Point Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to rescind an ordinance that previously set the speed limit on Highway 24 at 45 mph at their August 27 Town Board Meeting.

The effect of the change was to return the speed limit to the statutorily set speed limit of 35 mph on state highways within Town limits.

Motorists are encouraged to reduce their speeds to comply with the new speed limit.

Both the Carteret County Sheriff’s Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol have been informed of the change.